NPR News

Writers Set to Strike over DVD, Download Profits

Published November 3, 2007 at 8:00 AM EDT

The Writer's Guild of America says its 12,000 members will go on strike Monday. The writers want to be paid more when their movies or shows are sold as DVD's and internet downloads.

The studios say they don't make money from downloads yet, and that they need profits from DVD's to offset huge production costs.

Terry Curtis Fox, a screenwriter and former board member of the Writers Guild of America, talks with Scott Simon.

