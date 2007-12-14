MLB Players, Owners Ignored Banned Drug Use

Major League Baseball players are likely to respond with anger over the new report about steroid use in baseball, and make claims of hearsay. The report by former Sen. George Mitchell comes after a 20-month investigation. The league's commissioners, club officials, and players knew what was going on and turned their backs because they liked the statistics: homeruns, sold-out stadiums, etc. But they now support the report because they're embarrassed.

