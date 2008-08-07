Evidence Lays Out Ivins' Steps In Anthrax Attacks

The Justice Department has made some evidence public in the case of scientist Bruce Ivins, the government's suspect in the 2001 anthrax mailings that killed five people. The U.S. attorney leading the prosecution team acknowledged that the evidence is circumstantial but said he is confident that it would have been enough to make the case in court. Ivins committed suicide last week as the investigators closed in.

