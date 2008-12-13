© 2023 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Tom Daschle Tops Next Batch Of Obama Picks

By Juan Williams,
Scott Simon
Published December 13, 2008 at 8:00 AM EST

In Saturday's radio address, Obama announced that Shaun Donovan of New York is his pick for Housing and Urban Development secretary. On Thursday, Obama's supporter and former South Dakota senator Tom Daschle was nominated to be secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services and director of the new White House Office of Health Reform.

Host Scott Simon talks with NPR's Juan Williams about how former Sen. Tom Daschle and the Obama administration will tackle the health care system.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Juan Williams
Juan Williams, one of America's leading journalists, is a news analyst, appearing regularly on NPR's Morning Edition. Knowledgeable and charismatic, Williams brings insight and depth — hallmarks of NPR programs — to a wide spectrum of issues and ideas.
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.