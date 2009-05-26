© 2023 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Analysis: Obama Picks Sotomayor For High Court

By Nina Totenberg,
David WelnaSteve InskeepDavid Greene
Published May 26, 2009 at 10:03 AM EDT

President Obama tapped federal appeals court Judge Sonia Sotomayor for the Supreme Court on Tuesday. If confirmed by the Senate, Sotomayor, 54, will succeed retiring Justice David Souter and will be the first Hispanic and the third woman on the Supreme Court.

In this segment:

• Judge Guido Calabresi, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit and a former professor of Sotomayor's, talks with Steve Inskeep.

• President Obama announces his nomination of Sotomayor to the U.S. Supreme Court.

• Sotomayor makes comments at the White House after the president's announcement.

• NPR's Nina Totenberg comments on Sotomayor's nomination to the Supreme Court.

• NPR's David Welna discusses the Senate confirmation process for Sotomayor.

• NPR's Scott Horsley describes the scene at the White House during Obama's announcement.

• NPR's David Welna discusses whether Republicans are skeptical of Obama's pick for the high court.

• Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy, who will be in charge of the Senate confirmation hearing, discusses Sotomayor's nomination from Kabul, Afghanistan.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Nina Totenberg
Nina Totenberg is NPR's award-winning legal affairs correspondent. Her reports air regularly on NPR's critically acclaimed newsmagazines All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and Weekend Edition.
David Welna
David Welna is NPR's national security correspondent.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
David Greene
David Greene is an award-winning journalist and New York Times best-selling author. He is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, the most listened-to radio news program in the United States, and also of NPR's popular morning news podcast, Up First.