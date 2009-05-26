Analysis: Obama Picks Sotomayor For High Court

President Obama tapped federal appeals court Judge Sonia Sotomayor for the Supreme Court on Tuesday. If confirmed by the Senate, Sotomayor, 54, will succeed retiring Justice David Souter and will be the first Hispanic and the third woman on the Supreme Court.

In this segment:

• Judge Guido Calabresi, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit and a former professor of Sotomayor's, talks with Steve Inskeep.

• President Obama announces his nomination of Sotomayor to the U.S. Supreme Court.

• Sotomayor makes comments at the White House after the president's announcement.

• NPR's Nina Totenberg comments on Sotomayor's nomination to the Supreme Court.

• NPR's David Welna discusses the Senate confirmation process for Sotomayor.

• NPR's Scott Horsley describes the scene at the White House during Obama's announcement.

• NPR's David Welna discusses whether Republicans are skeptical of Obama's pick for the high court.

• Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy, who will be in charge of the Senate confirmation hearing, discusses Sotomayor's nomination from Kabul, Afghanistan.

