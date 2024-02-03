© 2024 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WSKG thanks our sponsors...

Mix Messages: Tell us about a song you put on a mixtape or playlist to woo a crush

By Robin Hilton
Published February 3, 2024 at 9:04 AM EST
iStock

We've all done it. You've got a crush, you make them a mixtape or playlist, and you include a song to telegraph your feelings, something that lets them know you're hoping this friendship turns into more.

What's the song? How did it turn out? Record a voice memo telling us all about it and email it to us, at allsongs@npr.org. We may use your song and story in an upcoming Valentine's Day edition of the show. (You can also just write us an email or fill out the form below, if talking isn't your thing.)

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is the Senior Podcast Producer for NPR Music. He also hosts the New Music Friday episodes of All Songs Considered.