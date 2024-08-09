A 3rd person has died in connection to the listeria outbreak in Boar's Head products

There has been a third death connected to the listeria outbreak among Boar’s Head deli meats, the CDC said Thursday.

A person most recently died in Virginia, adding to the two previous deaths reported in New Jersey and Illinois.

In addition, 43 people have been hospitalized across 13 states, including Missouri, Minnesota, Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts.

Boar’s Head first issued a recall in late July, which it has since expanded to include all of its deli meat products, including its prepackaged selection.

“The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses,” the CDC said. “This is because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for Listeria.”

Those who have purchased the brand’s items should throw them out or inquire about a return at the store where it was bought. Additionally, clean any surfaces that came into contact with the meat, such as refrigerators and containers.

Some symptoms of listeria contamination may include fever, muscle aches, a stiff neck, convulsions and confusion, and could be more severe in people who are pregnant, over the age of 65 or have weakened immune systems. Symptoms may take one to four weeks to show up, or as many as 70 days. If you start showing symptoms, call a healthcare provider.

The median age of those infected so far is 77.

