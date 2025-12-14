Hanukkah Lights 2025

Since 1990, Murray Horwitz and the late Susan Stamberg have been celebrating Hanukkah with stories about family, faith, friendship and community. This year, to honor Susan's memory, we reflect on her 34 years of performances that can still move us, make us laugh and bring us fresh meaning — plus one new story to fill this festival of lights with gratitude.

A Jewish girl with a loud voice is chosen to narrate her school's Christmas pageant. Her mother does not like this but her father supports her.

A 100-year-old opera singer faces one final audience in a performance reflecting the undimmed light of an enduring world.

A young Jewish boy saves up his money to buy his mother a new menorah for Hanukkah. However, when the money goes missing he's forced to reflect on what it means to celebrate the holiday at all.

A young Jewish girl named Malka decides to change her name to Tiffany, inspiring a touching story of a family's heritage.

