In photos: A week of protests against ICE

Following last week's fatal shooting of Renee Macklin Good, a 37-year-old woman in Minneapolis by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer, protests have continued to grow across the United States. NPR station photographers and freelance photographer Evan Frost have been on the ground over the past week documenting actions in Minneapolis, as well as Washington, D.C., Texas, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

Copyright 2026 NPR

Ben Hovland/MPR / Observers and protesters confront U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents as they check the immigration status of two men in a car in South Minneapolis on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026.

Evan Frost for NPR / Participants in a singing vigil leave St. Paul's-San Pablo Lutheran Church to march around the Phillips neighborhood on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026 in memory of Renee Macklin Good after she was killed by an ICE agent earlier in the week in Minneapolis.

Evan Frost for NPR / Participants in a singing vigil leave St. Paul's-San Pablo Lutheran Church before marching around the Phillips neighborhood in Minneapolis Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026.

Tyrone Turner/WAMU / Demonstrators gather near the White House for an anti-ICE protest organized by Refuse Fascism on Saturday, January 10, 2026, in response to the recent shooting death of Renee Macklin Good in Minneapolis, MN.

Tyrone Turner/ WAMU / Demonstrators gather near the White House for an anti-ICE protest on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 in response to the recent shooting death of Renee Macklin Good.

Tyrone Turner/WAMU / Demonstrators gather near the White House for an anti-ICE protest organized by Refuse Fascism on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, in response to the recent shooting death of Renee Macklin Good.

Ben Hovland/MPR / Demonstrators hold a banner calling for justice for Renee Good, who was shot and killed by an ICE agent on Jan. 7, during a rally in Minneapolis on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026.

Ben Hovland/MPR / A woman holds a chalice of burning sage as thousands of demonstrators march down Lake Street in Minneapolis during a rally to demand ICE's removal from Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public / Connecticut Public Protesters gather outside the Abraham A. Ribicoff Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Hartford, Conn. on January 8, 2026. Hundreds gathered around the building for a vigil and protest against the killing of Renee Macklin Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

Mark Mirko/Connecticut Public / A masked agent sprays chemical irritant from inside the parking garage at the Abraham A. Ribicoff Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Harford, Conn. as protesters block cars attempting to exit on Jan. 8.

Mark Mirko/Connecticut Public / Protesters block a car as it exits Hartford's Federal Building on Jan. 8.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public / Connecticut Public Protesters gather around Rosario Caicedo, a Colombian immigrant and member of the Middlesex Immigrant Rights Alliance. Hundreds protested outside Hartford's Abraham A. Ribicoff Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, on Jan. 8, 2026.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News / KUT News Protesters hold signs in front of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security building in Pflugerville, Texas on Jan. 8, 2026. The protest, organized by the Austin chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, came after an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Macklin Good in Minneapolis, Minn., the day before.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News / KUT News Spray painted messages appeared outside the U.S. Department of Homeland Security building in Pflugerville, Texas on January 8, 2026. The protest, preceded by one organized by the Austin chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, came after ICE agents shot and killed Renee Macklin Good in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News / KUT News Protesters bang on the outside of the Department of Homeland Security building in Pflugerville, Texas, on Jan. 8, 2026. The protest, preceded by one organized by the Austin chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, came after ICE agents shot and killed Renee Macklin Good in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Robin Lubbock/WBUR / Demonstrators gather at Park Street in Boston on Jan. 8 to protest the fatal shooting of Renee Macklin Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.