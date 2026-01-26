U.S. sled racer Uhlaender says she was unfairly denied sixth Olympic bid

Veteran U.S. sled racer Katie Uhlaender says she's been unfairly denied a chance to compete in a sixth Winter Olympic Games. She wants the International Olympic Committee to create an additional "wild card" berth that would allow her to race in Milan Cortina next month.

"This is about the integrity of sport and code of ethics that upholds sportsmanship, fair play, integrity, respect and community," Uhlaender said in a post on the social media platform X on Sunday.

The controversy stems from a sledding competition held earlier this month in Lake Placid, New York. International athletes, including Uhlaender, raced in head-to-head heats, rocketing head-first down a winding ice track, attempting to secure points needed to qualify for the Olympics.

Uhlaender, 41, of Breckenridge, Colorado, competed well and appeared likely to secure enough points to earn a trip to Milan Cortina.

But at the last minute, the Canadian skeleton team withdrew four women athletes from the Lake Placid event. Under the complicated point tally system, the drop in the number of athletes meant Uhlaender was awarded fewer qualifying points.

Uhlaender and other critics cried foul, describing Canada's move to bench its athletes as a deliberate effort to manipulate the qualifying system.

Al Bello / Getty Images North America / Getty Images North America Katie Uhlaender of the USA celebrates after finishing the Women's Skeleton Race Heat four on Day 2 of the 2025 IBSF World Championships at Mt Van Hoevenberg on March 7, 2025 in Lake Placid, New York.

Review by international sports officials leaves Uhlaender in the cold

Canadian sports officials, coaches and athletes have denied any wrongdoing. But the complaints prompted a review by the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF).

"The late withdrawal of athletes intuitively gives rise to concern that the action may have constituted impermissible manipulation," IBSF officials said in a statement.

On Jan. 15, however, the IBSF ruled in Canada's favor, saying the last minute withdrawal of sledders in Lake Placid did not violate regulations or the code of ethics. Uhlaender's lower point total remained unchanged.

During a news conference on Monday, Rocky Harris, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee chief of sport, said Team USA supported Uhlaender's bid to compete, but the request was denied.

"We did send a letter to the IOC and we got a response this morning that they are supporting the international [sledding] federation decision on the matter," Harris said.

In a statement to the Canadian Broadcast Corporation, the head of the Canadian Olympic Committee David Shoemaker signaled he views the matter closed.

"It's certainly not ideal to have the integrity of that [Canadian skeleton] program and its coach questioned on the eve of the Olympics," he told the CBC.

Writing on X, Uhlaender, who has competed in Olympic skeleton events since the 2006 Winter Games, said she still hopes the IOC will reverse course and create a special berth for her to compete In Milan. Uhlaender also called on Vice President J.D. Vance, who is heading the U.S. delegation to the Milan Cortina opening ceremony next week, to pressure international sports officials.

"If I could speak with J.D. Vance, I would ask if he would stand with me, the U.S. Olympic Committee, and many other nations," Uhlaender said.



