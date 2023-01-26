Free Range Folk
Free-Range Folk is a weekly two-hour program featuring the best in new and traditional folk, americana, indie and bluegrass. You’ll hear everything from Mumford and Sons to Dolly Parton, and hear regional favorites like Joe Crookston, Driftwood, The Slambovian Circus of Dreams, Milkweed and more.
-
Free-Range Folk - May 6, 2023 by Crystal Sarakas
-
Songs from Odetta, Joe Crookston, The Robert Cray Band, Malcolm Holcombe, Kaia Kater, Janis Ian and more! Hosted by Crystal Sarakas
-
Music from K.C. Clifford, Kris Delmhorst, Tommy Prine, Lori McKenna, Mighty Poplar, Trampled By Turtles and more! Produced by WSKG Public Media.
-
Songs from Mary Gauthier, John Prine, Mumford and Sons, Chris Smither, Guy Clark and more!
-
Free-Range Folk - March 4, 2023 by Crystal Sarakas
-
Music from Noah Derksen, Malcolm Holcombe, Rose Cousins, Joe Crookston, Levon Helm, The Kennedys and more! Produced by WSKG Public Media.
-
On our new three-hour show, we pay honor to Laney Goodman, host of "Women In Music," who passed away in January. Tonight's show is our own 'women in music' episode, with three hours of songs from Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Joy Oladokun, EmmyLou Harris, Dolly Parton, Dar Williams and more.
-
Music from Crys Matthews, Tom Waits, The Lone Bellow, Tommy Prine, Gillian Welch, Over the Rhine and more!
-
Free-Range Folk - January 21, 2023 by Crystal Sarakas
-
This week's episode features music from Tommy Prine, The Kennedys, Mary Gauthier, Molly Tuttle, Jake Blount, Della Mae and more!