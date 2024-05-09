Catholic Charities of Chemung and Schuyler opens new homeless shelter in Elmira

Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler has opened a new dormitory-style homeless shelter in Elmira.

The shelter will house up to 47 individuals—both men and women. Families will continue to be housed at local motels. It replaces Chemung County’s 15-bed facility that closed in 2022 due to safety concerns.

The shelter offers beds, locked storage, meals, laundry and showers.

“We want to get people on the shortest path into housing, when they're out in motels, sometimes across more than two or three counties, it's very difficult to keep effective case management going,” said Nancy Koons, executive director for Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler. Koons said bringing people into the shelter creates more motivation for them to get housing.

The county expects to save $120,000 per month by utilizing the 47 beds instead of hotel rooms.

Jacquie Canute, the director of economic security for the department of human services in Chemung County, said there are many benefits to the new shelter, including direct, one-on-one access to housing assistance and apartment listings, on top of being in a safe environment.

“They're safe,” said Canute. “They're not under a bridge. They have a shower, they can be clean, they can wash their laundry. It's human services, right? It’s providing their basic needs.”

Last year, 1,357 people experiencing homelessness received services in Chemung County.

Canute said that during the seven months between January and July 2023, the county spent over $3 million on motel stays for the unhoused. She said funding comes from the city of Elmira, Chemung County, New York state and the federal government.

The shelter opened its doors on May 8 to five individuals who are currently in motels. It is not clear when it will be open to full occupancy.

More information can be found on the Catholic Charities for Chemung/Schuyler website.