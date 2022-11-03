-
The expansion would have allowed construction of 12 additional cottages. The proposal received stiff pushback from some Newfield residents and elected officials.
One Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫ' family said they believe the surprise demolition of their grandmother's home was an act of retaliation for their past criticism of Halftown.
The Council voted Wednesday to “accept” a policy proposal on the issue. That did not, however, put any legislation into law.
Across the region, 483 people either stayed in shelters or on the street on a single night this year.
The city received $1 million from the New York State Attorney General’s office in 2020 to address some of the root causes of homelessness.
According to the proposal, the Ithaca Dedicated Encampment Site would house up to 50 residents experiencing homelessness.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul told reporters Friday that she has not yet determined whether the state will extend the soon-to-expire eviction moratorium. Some housing advocates are disappointed the governor failed to address the moratorium in her State of the State agenda.
Any household experiencing homelessness will be eligible to live there without income-based restrictions.
“People are gonna take a bed or a floor, kind of wherever they can get it. Usually it’s going to be in an unsafe environment.”
During the first 30 days, the program will prioritize those who are unemployed, those with income at or below 50 percent of area median income and other vulnerable populations at risk of homelessness.