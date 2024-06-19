Windsor school bus driver retires after 45 years on the same route
Dickinson watches her students pack into her school bus for the last time. "It's been very fulfilling getting to know so many students, so many families," Dickinson said. "They are my family."
Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo / WSKG News
Dickinson says goodbye to colleagues and children at C. R. Weeks Elementary as school lets out for the summer.
Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo / WSKG News
Students, many of whom Renee has known since they were small, brought her handmade cards and T-shirts for her to sign.
Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo / WSKG News
Renee Dickinson has driven school buses for Windsor Central School district in Broome County for 45 years. Now, she’s retiring. On Tuesday, school let out for summer and Dickinson picked up her students for the last time.
Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo / WSKG News
Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo / WSKG News
On Tuesday, school let out for summer. WSKG's Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo caught up with Dickinson as she picked up her students for the last time.