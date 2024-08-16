Possible strike looms as Cornell union members march for a contract

With student move-in just days away and a possible strike on the horizon, service and maintenance workers at Cornell University and their supporters marched across campus to demand a new contract on Friday.

The UAW chapter at Cornell has been grappling with the university to reach a contract for months.

Thursday night, union members overwhelmingly voted in favor of strike authorization, with 94% of voting members casting a 'yes' ballot.

Students are scheduled to start moving in on Monday, with classes starting a week later on August 26.

UAW International Representative Lonnie Everett told the crowd that Cornell needs to meet their demands or face a strike during move-in week.

“We can bargain on Saturday, we can bargain on Sunday. But if our demands aren’t met we are finishing it in the street,” he said.

The union represents over 1,200 employees. Their jobs include maintaining the grounds, feeding students, and keeping on-campus buildings clean.

UAW is calling for a contract that incorporates cost of living adjustments, higher wages, and free parking for employees. Union members say their wages aren’t keeping up with inflation or the area’s high cost of living.

Union leaders from across the state and local officials joined the rally.

Ithaca Mayor Robert Cantelmo said Ithaca is a “union town” and that members have the support of the city behind them.

“We're building a city where everyone, any background, any vocation, can live here, can make their life here, but to do that, we have to be paid well,” Cantelmo said.

Ithaca Alderperson Tiffany Kumar also spoke at the rally.

“Cornell University has been a parasite on this city for far too long,” Kumar said. “We stand behind the workers that uphold not only this university, but this entire city.”

In a statement released Friday morning , Cornell University Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Christine Lovely said “the university continues to bargain in good faith.”

The statement lists some of the contract conditions Cornell has offered, including a 6% wage increase in the first year, with additional increases over time.

Lovely wrote that if the union strikes, Cornell “has contingency plans in place to maintain essential services.”

UAW Chapter President Christine Johnson told WSKG that a strike during move-in would not go well for Cornell.

“Even when Cornell is fully staffed, it's hectic, chaotic, and everybody's tired at the end of the week,” she said.

Johnson said the university isn’t setting students up for a good experience.

“We see when they're happy, we see when they're not happy. We know what their food preferences are. We want them to have a good experience,” Johnson said. “Cornell doesn't seem to care if they have a good experience or not.”

Over 16,000 undergraduate students and 10,000 graduate and professional students attend Cornell, according to the university website.