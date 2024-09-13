Ithaca Common Council considers changes to accessory unit regulations to increase housing supply

The Ithaca Common Council is considering possible regulation changes for accessory dwelling units. Some council members hope loosening regulations could help address the city’s housing supply shortage.

Accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, include things like carriage houses and garage units. Proponents of these smaller units see them as a way to increase housing density in residential areas and a viable option for older residents to age in place near family or downsize as they age.

This follows other recent reforms to housing policy in Ithaca, including Good Cause Eviction legislation and Airbnb regulations.

Some council members worry lowering barriers to building ADUs could disincentivize the construction of multi-family homes. They also worry that rent prices for ADUs would be too expensive for lower-income Ithaca residents.

Alderperson Patrick Kuehl said more flexible ADU regulations should not take the place of other rezoning for higher density in residential areas.

“I don't want to see a situation where for the next couple of years, the only option people have to increase density in the neighborhood is to build ADUs,” Kuehl said.

Council members were divided on whether to keep owner-occupancy requirements for these units. Currently, homeowners have to live on the property in order to rent an ADU.

Ithaca Mayor Robert Cantelmo said the council should avoid regulations that would make it harder to build more housing.

“This community faces an extremely acute housing crisis,” Cantelmo said. “When we have data showing owner-occupancy restrictions will prevent units from being built, we are just kicking the can on getting more people under a roof and in shelter.”

The council also discussed possible tax incentives for ADU construction, including provisions for units built to house aging parents and grandparents and a blanket five-year tax exemption on new units.

The council agreed to take the policy options to the public for feedback before proceeding further.