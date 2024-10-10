© 2024 WSKG

Submit your debate questions for the candidates running in New York’s 52nd Senate District

WSKG | By Aurora Berry
Published October 10, 2024 at 9:00 PM EDT
WSKG News
/
WSKG News
Tune in at 8 p.m on October 17th.

On Thursday, Oct. 17, WSKG is hosting a debate between the candidates running for New York’s 52nd Senate District.

Democratic incumbent state Sen. Lea Webb will face off against Republican Tompkins County Legislator Mike Sigler.

Heading into this year’s election, we know voters have plenty of questions for their state representatives. That’s why we want to hear from you. What questions do you have for the candidates?

We may ask your question on air, and include a special shout out for people who choose to share their name and location. Every response will be used to help shape our coverage, both during the debate and after.

You can tune in at 8 p.m. on WSKG-TV here, WSKG Radio here, or on our YouTube channel here.
