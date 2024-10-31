Last-minute write-in candidate challenges Assemblymember Kelles for 125th District

Ithaca realtor Lindsay Lustick Garner is challenging Democratic Assemblymember Anna Kelles for the 125th District seat.

The district covers all of Tompkins County and part of Cortland County. Until the announcement of Garner’s campaign, Kelles, who has held the seat for two terms, was running unopposed.

Garner declared her candidacy in a Facebook video last week where she attacked Kelles.

“She does not represent our needs as a community. We are screaming at the rooftop for help,” Garner said.

In the video, Garner criticized Kelles’ crime policies, condemned the state’s plan to transition to electric school buses, and called for more accountability of the state’s Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities.

Garner is not on the ballot, instead running as a write-in candidate.

In a statement posted on her Facebook page, she said she is a registered Democrat but added, "I no longer feel like that's where I belong."

She said she retains her registration to vote in Democratic primaries.

“The two party system is failing us,” she wrote.

In a statement to WSKG, Assemblymember Kelles said she was “immensely proud” of her accomplishments during her two terms in Albany.

She then directly addressed her constituents, saying she was honored to serve as the district’s representative.

“Building coalitions and creating solutions is hard work that I am humbled and enthusiastic to take on with your support and as your representative in the New York State Assembly,” Kelles wrote.

Kelles also highlighted her work expanding rural EMS services, broadband access, and mental health and addiction care. However, she said there is still more work to do in Albany.

“As your Assemblymember, I will continue to work to ensure our local economy grows, our housing access improves, our childcare crisis is addressed, our community is prepared and resilient in the face of climate change and our human and civil rights remain protected,” Kelles wrote.

Early voting lasts until Sunday, November 3. Election Day is Tuesday, November 5.