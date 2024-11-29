© 2024 WSKG

Weekend snow expected across upstate New York, bringing dangerous road conditions

WSKG | By Rebecca Redelmeier
Published November 29, 2024 at 2:35 PM EST
Four to six feet of snow is expected to accumulate in parts of upstate New York through the weekend.
Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo / WSKG News
Four to six feet of snow is expected to accumulate in parts of upstate New York through the weekend.

Four to six feet of snow is expected in parts of upstate New York this weekend, creating potentially dangerous driving conditions.

Forecasters predict that areas east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario are likely to be hit the hardest, with the possibility that two to four inches of snow will fall per hour beginning Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a lake effect snow warning for portions of Western New York, Central New York and the North Country through Monday.

Snow squalls are also expected around Ithaca and Binghamton, which forecasters have warned could lead to rapid drops in visibility and hazardous road conditions.

Governor Hochul said Friday that she is mobilizing resources to respond to the weather, including deploying snow plows and staging 100 national guard members in Western New York.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and mobilizing resources to respond,” Hochul said in a statement. “Alongside our partners in local government, we are taking every step necessary to protect New Yorkers and keep our communities safe.”

The National Weather Service predicts that snow will be heaviest east of Lake Ontario and Lake Erie.
National Weather Service
The National Weather Service predicts that snow will be heaviest east of Lake Ontario and Lake Erie.

State officials have also banned empty and tandem commercial vehicles from driving on portions of several highways. Those include I-86 from the Pennsylvania State Line to I-390; NYS Thruway (I-90) From Exit 53 to the Pennsylvania State Line; and State Route 219 from the Pennsylvania State Line to I-90. Updates will be shared on the New York State Thruway Authority’s social media and on highway signs.

To stay safe during the snow, officials recommend monitoring the forecast and avoiding unnecessary travel. If you must travel, make sure your car is stocked with gear like blankets, a shovel, flashlight and extra batteries.
Local News weather
Rebecca Redelmeier
