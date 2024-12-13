Environmental activists arrested at NY state Capitol during protests over climate legislation

At least 19 climate activists were arrested at the New York state Capitol this week during protests demanding that Gov. Kathy Hochul sign a key piece of climate legislation into law.

The legislation, called the Climate Change Superfund Act, would require large oil and gas companies to pay for part of the harm caused by climate change. It would raise $3 billion annually to fund projects that would help the state better withstand the effects of extreme weather and floods, which are becoming more common as the world warms.

The bill passed the state Legislature earlier this year. Hochul must decide whether to sign or veto the legislation by the end of the year.

“Fossil fuel corporations have spent decades profiting off climate chaos — it’s time they paid to clean up their mess,” said Eric Weltman, an organizer with the environmental group Food & Water Watch. “We need Governor Hochul to sign the Climate Change Superfund Act now to redirect corporate profits into climate resilience.”

Hundreds of activists, including many youth, rallied at the Capitol for three days this week. Several staged a sit-in on Tuesday, refusing to leave the Capitol building after it had closed to the public.

State police said they arrested 12 demonstrators on Tuesday and seven on Wednesday for refusing to vacate the building after it closed at 7 p.m. The demonstrators face criminal trespassing charges.

Luis Yañez / Fridays For Future NYC State police arrested more than a dozen climate activists for refusing to leave the Capitol building after it closed at 7 p.m. The demonstrators now face criminal trespassing charges.



Helen Mancini, a high school senior and climate organizer from New York City, joined the protests Tuesday. She said she missed school so she could go to Albany to demand that Hochul hold oil and gas companies accountable.

“They've kept our energy system and our government hooked on fossil fuels for so many years, despite these companies knowing the science of climate change and knowing what they're doing,” said Mancini. “This is only them paying a fair share.”

Politico reported last week that Hochul proposed changes to the bill, indicating that negotiations are underway.

To Mancini, there’s no time to waste.

“It's her duty as our governor to do what is democratically decided,” said Mancini. “She's really throwing us under the bus — throwing my future under the bus — by not taking action on climate change.”