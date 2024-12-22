State officials issue draft permit for proposed major solar project in Tompkins County

New York’s Office of Renewable Energy Siting issued a draft permit last week to the Yellow Barn solar development in Tompkins County, bringing the proposed 160 megawatt solar project one step closer to actually being built.

The project, proposed by New Jersey-based developers CS Energy, would be built across approximately 720 acres in the towns of Groton and Lansing. It’s expected to generate enough energy to power 35,000 homes each year, according to the developers.

By issuing the draft permit, state officials indicated that they determined the project complies with laws and regulations. Local municipalities, which are officially involved in the permitting process, must respond next.

Terry Carroll, chief sustainability officer of Tompkins County, said the county is reviewing the draft permit and is unable to provide further comment.

Mike Sigler, who represents the town of Lansing in the county legislature, said he expected state officials to continue to move the project along. However, he said he wished that local municipalities had more say over the size and location of the solar farm.

In 2020, the state established the Office of Renewable Energy Siting, which essentially took over the responsibility to permit large-scale renewable developments from local towns and cities. Though municipalities still have a role in permitting, Sigler said the new process can leave local communities with little say over projects that profoundly affect their neighborhoods.

“My big thing is people really will be surrounded by solar panels, and that was not what they envisioned when they bought their homes,” said Sigler. “This is their largest investment — it's their home. And yet, the landscape of the communities will be completely changed by this.”

CS Energy did not respond to WSKG’s request for comment about the proposed solar project.

The state has opened a public comment period for local residents to share their thoughts on the project and draft permit. A public hearing will be held at Groton High School on Feb. 20.