Elmira city council passes 2025 budget with 5.3% property tax increase

The Elmira city council on Monday passed its 2025 budget, totaling to $41.4 million, an increase of $3 million from last year.

The new budget includes a 5.3 percent property tax increase. For a home assessed at $60,000 that means nearly $1,800 in yearly taxes — an increase of $7.54 monthly from last year.

“When you hear 5.3 [percent], it is alarming,” said City Manager Michael Collins. “The number does sound large. And again, everybody's finances are different. Everybody has their own struggles with bill payment, etc. I understand that, but I think that if we look at it on a monthly basis, $7.54 is extremely doable.“

For properties assessed at $100,000, the yearly tax will now be around $3,000, or a monthly increase of $12.57. Properties assessed at $150,000 will face yearly taxes of approximately $4,500, with a monthly increase of $18.86.

Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG News Elmira City Council listens as members of the public address its proposed law to prohibit unauthorized campsites. (l-r) Nick Grasso, Corey Cooke, Joseph Duffy, Gary Brinn, Jackie Wilson, Charmain Cattan, John Ryan, Jr.

The 2025 budget also includes other key changes, including moving the city’s employee health insurance plan from the Chemung County plan to the Greater Tompkins County Municipal Health Insurance Consortium.

However, Collins said there were no cuts to essential services for city residents.

“As far as the services for sanitation, DPW [Department of Public Works], streets department, police, fire, those services will not be cut in any way, shape or form,” said Collins. “We have budgeted that all positions be filled in 2025.”

Two police officers were recently hired and one position is open in the sanitation department, according to Collins.

Collins said all other staff positions in city departments are filled.

The budget passed with councilmember Nicholas Grasso, who represents the first district, voting “no” on the operating budget portion and expressing objections to the city’s handling of federal funding meant to help with the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Councilmember Nanette Moss, who represents the sixth district, was absent during the budget vote.