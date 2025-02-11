Republican Aaron Martin enters the race for Broome County clerk

Another candidate has entered the race for Broome County clerk. Republican Aaron Martin, the clerk for the Broome County Legislature, launched his candidacy Tuesday.

Martin has been clerk for the legislature for the past 14 years. He has also served for 12 years as chairman of the Broome County Land Bank Board of Directors.

Martin said his experience in that position matches well with the responsibilities of the county clerk.

“I'm confident that I have the experience to take this on,” Martin said. “A lot of the work that we do in the county legislature also ties into the work that the county clerk's office does. We manage records, we handle public information, we serve people, we serve constituents and help them with issues that they have.”

The county clerk oversees the local Department of Motor Vehicles, and is in charge of storing and filing all county records dating back to 1806.

Martin said if elected, he would work to improve customer service at the DMV, and expand access to mobile DMV offices across the county. He has not run for elected office before, but said the role needs someone with experience in government management, customer service and administration.

“I really hope that this race isn't about politics. At the end of the day, it's a political system we live in, it's an elected position, but we need someone as clerk who's focused on doing the job and not just party labels,” Martin said. “If people are running for office because it's just a party move for them, it's outright political, I'm not sure that's the best position for the Broome County Clerk's Office.”

In early January, the current Broome County clerk, Joe Mihalko, announced he would not seek reelection after 8 years in office.

Shortly after, former Binghamton Mayor Rich David, a Republican, announced he is running for the position.

Democrat Nick Libous—son of the late state Sen. Tom Libous—also recently filed to enter the race, though he has not yet publicly announced his candidacy.

Candidates will start collecting petition signatures to get on the ballot this month.