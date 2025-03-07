NY officials worry Trump administration will revoke funding for Binghamton’s battery hub

Some New York state legislators say they worry that millions in federal funding meant to help turn the Binghamton area into a hub for battery development could be at risk amid President Donald Trump’s calls to end funding for certain research and manufacturing projects.

Last year, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York announced he had secured millions of dollars from the federal government to help bring battery research and manufacturing to Binghamton. That funding came from the federal CHIPS and Science Act, a bipartisan bill that provides funding to help pay for projects that advance certain types of manufacturing. The funding is distributed to local communities largely through grants from the National Science Foundation.

The U.S. currently lags behind other countries like China in battery production and development. Batteries can hold energy generated by renewable resources, like wind and solar, which means they’re also integral to addressing climate change and curbing the use of fossil fuels.

During his joint address to congress on Tuesday, Trump said lawmakers should “get rid” of the CHIPS and Science Act.

“Your CHIPS Act is a horrible, horrible thing,” Trump said. “We give hundreds of billions of dollars and it doesn't mean a thing.”

That statement alarmed some local leaders in the Binghamton area. At a press conference Thursday, Democratic Assemblymember Donna Lupardo said she is fighting to ensure funding is not cut for Binghamton's battery hub.

“We're calling on our delegation to protect these funds,” said Lupardo. “We don't want to be in a position where we're having to start all over again on this extremely important work.”

A spokesperson for the National Science Foundation said funding for the program that supports Binghamton’s battery development effort currently remains active, and did not indicate if any changes are expected.

Turning Binghamton into a battery innovation hub was meant to attract new industries to the city, especially after the departure of IBM , which was a major employer.

At the press conference, state Sen. Lea Webb said the funding plays a key role in Binghamton’s effort to revitalize its economy.

“It is necessary that we continue to see those investments grow and expand,” said Webb. “It is going to improve not only the economic vitality of our region, of our state, of our country — it is also helping to ensure that community members are getting good paying jobs, and at the same time, we are continuing in our efforts to ensure the protection of our beautiful planet.”

Adam Flint, director of clean energy programs at the local advocacy group Network for a Sustainable Tomorrow, said that a freeze on some funding from the Environmental Protection Agency has already forced the organization to scale back a program meant to train workers for energy-related jobs. He said more cancelled federal funding would leave the area struggling.

“This kind of disruption from the administration [to] what has been really great progress in bringing this area back from the very difficult place that it was in the 90s,” Flint said, “makes no sense for anyone.”