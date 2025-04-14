Former Candor mayor sentenced to 60 days in jail for stealing village funds

The former mayor of the village of Candor in Tioga County was sentenced to 60 days in jail Monday for stealing from village funds.

A year-long investigation by the New York state comptroller’s office found Eric Halstead stole over $23,000 from the village’s accounts over the course of five years. He put money back into the accounts several times, paying back just over $19,000.

In January, Halstead pleaded guilty to grand larceny in the third degree and paid full restitution. He was sentenced in Tioga County Court.

“Halstead was elected to serve his community but chose instead to steal from it,” New York state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said. “He now faces the consequences of his crime. Public corruption does lasting damage to people’s confidence in the institutions that exist to serve them.”

Halstead served as mayor of Candor for 12 years until he resigned in July 2024, after the investigation was released.

As part of his sentence, he is barred from running for public office ever again.