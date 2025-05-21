Voters reject Corning-Painted Post school budget

Preliminary election results from the Corning-Painted Post school district show that voters rejected all three ballot measures on Tuesday, including the nearly $147 million budget with an 8 percent tax levy increase.

The budget received 40 percent of the vote. It needed 60 percent to pass. A ballot measure that would allow the district to spend $977,000 on new diesel-powered vehicles, including five school buses, failed by 99 votes.

It is the third time in the district’s history that the budget failed. Last year the proposal also failed . The board sent it back out to the community for a second vote in June and it passed .

This year, board candidate Kate Merrill was elected along with incumbents Ashley Johnson-Long and Margie Lawlor.

Erin Merrill received the fourth highest vote total. The school board set a resolution on Monday that the candidate in fourth place will fill the board seat left open by Janelle Meteer’s resignation last week. Their appointment will begin July 1 and end on the date of the May 2026 election, which is yet to be determined. A formal appointment will happen by the school board on Wednesday.

The budget to fund the Southeast Steuben County Library was also voted down. The library budget is separate from the school budget.

The increase in the library’s budget was within the tax cap defined by the state. The library increased its budget by $32,449, which is a tax rate of approximately $1.09 more than last year. The library board will decide whether to hold a revote in June.

Voter turnout in the school district was 21 percent of all registered voters. The turnout this year is nearly double the turnout over last year.

Official results will be presented at the school board meeting on May 21.

Horseheads Central School District

Horseheads Central school district’s $105 million budget with a 7.4 percent tax levy increase also failed to pass. The budget required 60 percent of the vote to pass and received 51 percent.

Kara Sheehan and Matthew Feinberg were newly elected to the school board. Daniel Christmas was reelected for another term.

Voters approved the purchase of new school buses with 57 percent of the vote.

The school district will determine its next steps with the budget.

Elmira City School District

The Elmira City School District’s $155 million budget passed and voters elected Caranell Parks to the board alongside incumbents Joshua Palmer, Ruth Bruning and Julie Wray.