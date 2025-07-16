New York DEC wants public input for land preservation in the Southern Tier

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) wants public input on how best to conserve 7,308 acres of public lands across the Southern Tier.

The agency is hosting a public meeting July 16 at the Horseheads Free Library at 5 p.m.. The meeting will discuss upgrading the Great Divide Draft Unit Management Plan (UMP).

The UMP will establish management goals and objectives for wildlife areas and state forests in Steuben, Schuyler and Chemung counties.

There are three wildlife management areas and six state forests in the three Southern Tier counties. They include the Big Flats Wildlife Management Area, Catharine Creek Marsh Wildlife Management Area and Erwin Hollow State Forest.

The Great Divide Draft Unit Management Plan will be used to protect and monitor plants, animals and endangered species as well as mitigate use of available resources.

The DEC deadline to accept public comments is Aug. 18.