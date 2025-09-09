Binghamton City Council may vote to give fire department $140,000 amid dispute with mayor

The Binghamton City Council voted Monday night to expedite legislation to transfer about $140,000 from the city’s general fund to the fire department. It is the latest in a months-long disagreement between Republican Mayor Jared Kraham and the all-Democratic city council.

The tussle is between the mayor and city council, with the fire department stuck in the middle.

At issue is $360,000 the fire department says it needs to buy essential safety gear and two new emergency vehicles.

The mayor proposed legislation in June to transfer funds from the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The funding is often used to build or renovate affordable housing for low-income people, but it is not only for housing.

Kraham said HUD guidelines “explicitly and clearly state that equipment for firefighters is an eligible use of CDBG funds.” The council has also acknowledged this.

Even so, the city council voted against it in August. They agree the money is needed. But they disagree with Kraham about where it should come from.

The $140,000 would only cover the cost of new safety gear.

After the council’s decision to expedite the legislation, the mayor said in a statement “It’s not nearly enough to cover the cost of the equipment needs.”

“I stand by what I said when City Council failed to approve this funding last month, following months of delays – they should reconsider our legislation and approve the full funding for the Fire Department without any further delay,” Kraham said.

The council meets Wednesday evening, where they are expected to vote on the legislation.