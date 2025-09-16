School's in session: WSKG wants your input on your school districts

WSKG is heading back to school and we’ve got some homework: to find out what you want to know about your school districts.

Since 2024, several Southern Tier school district budgets have failed at the polls on their first try, ultimately passing the second time around.

What has your experience been with your school districts?

The WSKG News team is reporting on the state of school districts in our region.

Tell us what you would like to know about the school budget process. Is it transparent enough? Do you know how your district is spending your money? What are the things your school district does that you are most excited about?

We want to learn more about your experiences so we can more effectively report on what matters most to Southern Tier communities.

We hope that you’ll help us by sharing your experiences and questions. With your permission, we may reach out to some of you for longer conversations to include in our reporting.

Please take a moment to fill out this brief survey to help shape our reporting.