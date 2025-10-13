38-year-old woman dies in custody at the Broome County jail

A 38-year-old woman died at the Broome County Correctional Facility approximately eight hours after she was taken into custody on October 8.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office said Chelsey Davis went through the standard intake process, which included medical, mental health and substance abuse screenings.

Because of the results, she was sent to the medical unit for further observation, monitoring and evaluation.

Davis underwent a second routine medical exam. Around an hour later, because of her “behavior and communication,” correction officers called medical staff again. According to the initial investigation, medical staff found Davis “responsive and not exhibiting any issues to indicate a medical emergency.”

About 20 minutes after that exam, the report said Davis had a “medical emergency” and died.

An autopsy was conducted the next day, October 9. The sheriff’s office said they had not received the results as of Friday.

Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar said his department is cooperating with the New York State Attorney General’s office and the state’s Commission on Corrections which are conducting a full investigation.

This is the first death of an incarcerated person in the Broome County jail since Akshar became sheriff in 2023.