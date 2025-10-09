Investigation finds Binghamton police chief violated numerous city policies

An independent investigation into actions that led to the resignation of former Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski has been made public.

The report—by a law firm hired by the city—describes Zikuski giving inconsistent statements and wiping clean city-issued mobile devices after the investigation had begun.

The investigation began after Zikuski’s girlfriend was involved in an altercation with neighbors in July. She was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, harassment, and trespass in the second degree after punching a 16-year-old neighbor in Johnson City.

Zikuski was present but was not on duty and did not intervene.

The report concludes that the police chief repeatedly violated city and Binghamton Police Department (BPD) policies. The violations include wiping his city-issued cell phone and tablet and keeping a personal firearm in his city hall office without permission.

Zikuski called and texted Johnson City Police Chief Brent Dodge about his girlfriend’s altercation. When first asked about the contact, Zikuski told the mayor he did not initiate communication with law enforcement officials, “then changed his account of events.”

The report also said he failed to notify the mayor of the incident and his girlfriend’s arrest, then told the mayor it was not a “big deal.”

“These actions raised concerns about Chief Zikuski’s inconsistent statements and the appearance of him attempting to interfere with a criminal investigation,” the report reads. “making inconsistent statements as part of an investigation and attempting to interfere with a criminal investigation are violations of BPD policies.”

After being put on administrative leave pending the investigation, Zikuski “wiped his city-issued iPhone and tablet clean” by performing a “factory reset,” erasing all information from the devices.

Investigators describe Zikuski scrubbing the city-issued iPhone and tablet as “extraordinarily inappropriate, particularly for a leader of the police department whose job includes setting policy and issuing discipline to personnel.”

The report ends with “the inescapable conclusion that Chief Zikuski’s conduct was unbecoming of someone serving as Chief of the Binghamton Police Department.”

The report explains that by resigning, Zikuski ended any civil service process that could have been used to fire him.

Zikuski worked in the city's police department for over 46 years. He had been police chief since 2008. By resigning and retiring, he will receive his full pension and retirement benefits.

Acting Police Chief John C. Ryan is leading the police department in an interim role until the city appoints a new chief.