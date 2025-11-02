Vestal voters will choose town board members in Tuesday’s election

Vestal voters will head to the polls to select town board members and vote on a town referendum on Election Day.

The town’s board has been short one member since April, when Republican Stephen Donnelly resigned.

His resignation came after a series of financial problems. He closed his construction company, faced lawsuits from some former customers and filed for bankruptcy. A lawsuit brought by the Chemung Canal Trust Company accusing him of fraud is still making its way through the courts.

At the time, Donnelly said he resigned because he was moving out of Vestal and was no longer eligible to serve on the board.

The resignation inspired at least one of several first-time candidates in Tuesday’s election.

The board has two seats up for grabs on Tuesday. Incumbent Democrat Suzanne Messina is running for reelection.

Another Democrat, Matt Padbury, is running for the first time. There are two Republican newcomers: Andy Gowe and William Stewart.

Voters can select any two candidates on the ballot.

Residents also have to vote again on a referendum because of a mistake back in 2021. It will officially make the town tax collector an appointed position.