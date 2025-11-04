An audio postcard from a local youth football 'super bowl'
Jaxon Langeland (left) and Rhett Godoy (right) have been friends since pre-K.
The Vestal crowd in the visitor's stands. They were packed.
Some parents had giant photos of their players which they would hold up after big plays. The portraits were about 3 feet, mounted on foam board and attached to a stick.
Players lined up to shake hands after the game. The Vestal Golden Bears won 25-16. It's the first time Vestal has won the championship in since 2019.
The 5th/6th grade youth football 'Super Bowl' was at the Maine-Endwell Senior High School on November 2. The Vestal Golden Bears played the defending champion Maine-Endwell Spartans Blue. Both came into the game undefeated.
A number of the Vestal players, like Jaxon Langeland and Rhett Godoy, have been on local league football teams together since 1st grade. That year was the last time a Vestal team won the championship.
WSKG’s Celia Clarke went to the game and brought back this audio postcard.