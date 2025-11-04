An audio postcard from a local youth football 'super bowl'

The 5th/6th grade youth football 'Super Bowl' was at the Maine-Endwell Senior High School on November 2. The Vestal Golden Bears played the defending champion Maine-Endwell Spartans Blue. Both came into the game undefeated.

The Vestal Golden Bears won 25-16. It is the first time Vestal has won the championship in since 2019.

A number of the Vestal players, like Jaxon Langeland and Rhett Godoy, have been on local league football teams together since 1st grade. That year was the last time a Vestal team won the championship.

WSKG’s Celia Clarke went to the game and brought back this audio postcard.