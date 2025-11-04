© 2025 WSKG

An audio postcard from a local youth football 'super bowl'

WSKG | By Celia Clarke
Published November 4, 2025 at 8:11 PM EST
Jaxon Langeland (left) and Rhett Godoy (right) have been friends since pre-K.
The Vestal crowd packed into the visitor's stands.
Family members had giant photos of their players which they would hold up after big plays. The portraits were about 3 feet, mounted on foam board and attached to a stick.
Players lined up to shake hands after the game. The Vestal Golden Bears won 25-16. It's the first time Vestal has won the championship in since 2019.
The 5th/6th grade youth football 'Super Bowl' was at the Maine-Endwell Senior High School on November 2. The Vestal Golden Bears played the defending champion Maine-Endwell Spartans Blue. Both came into the game undefeated.

The Vestal Golden Bears won 25-16. It is the first time Vestal has won the championship in since 2019.

A number of the Vestal players, like Jaxon Langeland and Rhett Godoy, have been on local league football teams together since 1st grade. That year was the last time a Vestal team won the championship.

WSKG’s Celia Clarke went to the game and brought back this audio postcard.
