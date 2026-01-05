New York Farm Bureau says no more ‘sewage sludge’ used as fertilizer unless tested, cleared of PFAS

The New York Farm Bureau changed its policy position on the practice of landspreading. Landpreading uses biosolids—also called sewage sludge—as a type of fertilizer that is used on crops.

The organization said that biosolids should not be used as fertilizer unless they are clear of PFAS.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are manmade chemicals that do not break down in the environment and have earned the moniker “forever chemicals.” They are connected to reproductive issues, developmental delays in children and some cancers.

The New York Farm Bureau said it is “opposed to the land application of biosolids, which have detectable amounts of PFAS and/or elevated levels of heavy metals.”

Biosolids are a combination of human and manufacturing waste and can contain PFAS “forever chemicals.”

This policy update is a departure from the state farm bureau’s 2019 policy, “to support the education of both farmers and the public on the benefits and concerns of using biosolids as a fertilizer.”

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) identified biosolids as “nutrient-rich organic materials that can be recycled and utilized as a soil amendment.” It is an alternative cost-saving product for farmers.

Policy at the farm bureau said at the time that “municipal prohibitions restricting the use of biosolids should not be allowed.”

However, three towns have banned the use of biosolids in land application since 2023 . The town of Thurston in Steuben County banned the practice in 2023. Cameron, a second Steuben County town, banned the practice last summer and the Orange County town of Goshen banned it in November.

In December, the DEC announced that it is issuing a new interim policy, specifically for products made from Class A biosolids, such as compost and heat-dried pellets.

"Under this policy, all permitted facilities that produce biosolids-derived soil amendment products in New York state, and also any entities importing these products into New York state must conduct PFAS sampling and analyses using approved, updated sampling methods.”

Public comments for the new DEC policy on products made from biosolids are open until Jan. 9.

The New York Farm Bureau announced its new position as part of its 2026 policy agenda at its annual convention on Dec. 7.

It supports testing for PFAS in all sewage sludge and its products before land application.

The bureau also backs the creation of a taskforce to respond to PFAS contamination and federal or state funding for PFAS cleanup efforts.

Biosolids suppliers must also be required to pay for testing for “forever chemicals” and provide the report findings for free to potential customers.

The New York Farm Bureau wants farm owners, farmland and food production protected from any potential loss or damages due to PFAS contamination.

The organization supports the prohibition of biosolids from out of state being used in New York.