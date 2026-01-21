Broome County Sheriff’s Office releases autopsy results of woman who died in jail

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office released the autopsy results of 38-year-old Chelsey Davis on Tuesday. Davis died in custody at the Broome County Jail in October .

Davis’ family has asked for privacy in a statement released by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. They said, “Chelsey’s tragic death stemmed from emotional trauma and a resulting depression that led to chronic alcohol abuse.”

The autopsy was conducted by the county coroner. It described her cause of death as “Chronic Alcohol Use with Hepatic Cirrhosis. ” Cirrhosis is a long-term liver disease associated with alcoholism. Davis also had signs of heart disease and a pancreatic condition that contributed to her death.

Davis died several hours after being taken into custody. The sheriff’s office reported that she underwent the standard intake procedure which included medical, mental health and substance abuse screenings.

She was then sent to the jail’s medical unit for further monitoring because of the results of her initial screenings. Medical staff were called back to examine her twice more. After the last time she experienced a “medical emergency” which resulted in her death.

An investigation by the New York State Attorney General’s office found no wrong-doing by Broome County corrections and medical staff. An investigation by the state’s Commission on Corrections has not been completed.