Southern Tier officials urge caution ahead of winter storm

Elected officials and emergency management in the Southern Tier are advising residents to take precautions ahead of freezing temperatures and heavy snow this weekend.

Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Friday morning due to the impending weather. Extremely cold temperatures are expected Saturday, Jan. 24 with a winter storm impacting the state Sunday morning into Monday. The storm could dump 12 to 18 inches of snow on the Southern Tier.

Tompkins County

The Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response warned of “feels like” temperatures that could drop as low as -10 to -20 degrees overnight and into Saturday morning.

The department is urging residents to watch out for hypothermia and frostbite.

Tompkins County’s Code Blue winter shelter is located at 227 Cherry Street in Ithaca. The facility is open 24/7 and will also serve as a warming center.

The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office issued an extreme weather and travel advisory Friday.

“Unnecessary travel is strongly discouraged from the time the storm begins Sunday morning through Monday, [Jan. 26]. If you do not need to be on the roads, please stay home. Limiting traffic helps reduce crashes and allows emergency responders and highway crews to do their jobs safely and efficiently,” Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne said in a statement.

The advisory does not prohibit travel. Osborne said travelers should allow extra time to get to their destination and tell people where they are going. Cars should have adequate fuel, tires and emergency supplies.

He also advised residents to “check on neighbors who may need assistance, especially seniors or those with limited mobility.”

Odd-even parking regulations are in effect in the city of Ithaca.

Broome County

Broome County officials are warning residents to prepare for “extreme cold weather” ahead of this weekend’s storm. They say temperatures may feel as cold as -25 through Saturday.

The county Office of Emergency Services advised people to prepare an emergency kit with medication, warm clothes and blankets, flashlights, bottled water and other essential items.

Emergency officials said residents should be prepared for power outages by fully charging mobility devices, having a back-up power source for medical devices and ways to keep medicines that need refrigeration.

The BC Transit buses will be free for anyone going to a warming center or emergency shelter Friday, Jan. 24 through Monday, Jan. 26.

There are daytime warming centers across the county and overnight emergency shelters in Binghamton. Times of operation vary. It is advised to call before going. A list is on the county’s website.

Johnson City officials have issued a reminder about emergency travel routes and parking during the storm. Winter weather parking regulations will be in effect Sunday and Monday to keep routes clear for snow clearing and emergency vehicles.

Chemung County

The City of Elmira is asking residents to remove their cars from city streets to make snow plowing easier. Free parking is available at the Centertown Parking Garage from noon on Saturday, Jan. 24 to Tuesday, Jan. 27.

The city of Elmira Department of Public Works has urged residents not to drive unless necessary and to “delay trips when especially bad weather is expected.”

In a press release Thursday, the department also told residents to be aware of snowplows on the road.

Drivers are advised to give plows room to operate and to stay a safe distance behind. It added that passing snowplows can be hazardous to both the driver, snow plow operator and other people on the road.

The department reminded residents that shoveling snow from sidewalks and driveways onto the road is not allowed, and that residents should try to wait until plows have passed to shovel their driveways.

If anyone in the area needs a warming center, there is one located at the homeless shelter at 160 High Street in the city of Elmira.

According to shelter officials, “meals and coffee are provided as well as warm clothing, hats and gloves as needed.”

No paperwork is necessary to use the warming center.

Steuben County

The city of Corning website said to follow street parking regulations for “efficient clearing of the streets.”

The city said cars left on the street or illegally parked can slow snowplow operations.

In Hornell, a citywide parking ban will be in effect from 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 24 through 12:00 p.m. Monday, Jan. 26 for snow removal.

Officials asked that vehicle owners make alternate parking arrangements for the duration of the ban.

