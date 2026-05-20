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Prattsburgh Central School District budget fails, Corning and Elmira school budgets pass

WSKG | By Natalie Abruzzo
Published May 20, 2026 at 6:34 PM EDT
Corning-Painted Post Area School District administration building is one of four polling sites holding school budget and board elections in the district.
Natalie Abruzzo
/
WSKG News
The Corning-Painted Post Area School District administration building is one of four polling sites holding school budget and board elections in the district.

School districts in Steuben and Chemung counties held their annual budget votes and school board elections Tuesday.

In Steuben County, the Prattsburgh Central School District budget failed. Voters were asked to approve a $12,231,018 budget which included a 40 percent increase in the tax levy.

The district required a supermajority to pass and missed the number by fewer than nine votes. A supermajority vote is 60 percent plus one.

It is the second year in a row the budget failed on the first vote.

Voters in the Campbell-Savona Central School District approved a $28,153,081 budget and passed the Dr. Sandor and Berthe Benedek Memorial Library budget of $71,700.

Last year, the library budget failed to pass and the board decided to wait for this year’s budget season to go back out to the voters. The library asked for a $2,900 increase.

Corning-Painted Post Area School District (C-PP) voters approved the $150,709,245 budget and a bond resolution to purchase four new diesel-fueled buses and two gas-powered wheelchair lift buses with 59 percent of the vote.

Voters also approved the Southeast Steuben County Library’s $1,567,977 budget with 62 percent of the vote.

This is the first time in two years voters approved the C-PP budget on the first vote. Propositions to fund the library budget and to purchase new buses failed in the district on the first vote in 2025.

Three new board members were also selected for the C-PP school district: Tabitha Treacy, Chris Walters and Lyndsie Guy.

Chemung County voters approved the Elmira City School District (ECSD) budget of $160,727,766mill by nearly 300 votes.

Three board members were also elected in the ECSD: newcomer Caitlin Fields as well as incumbents Kellie Lowman and Sara Lattin.

School districts certified official results in Elmira and Corning Wednesday during their regular school board meetings.
Tags
Local News corning-painted post area school district school districtsbudgetschool board electionelmira city school districtchemung countysteuben county
Natalie Abruzzo
See stories by Natalie Abruzzo
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