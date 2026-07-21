Former Corning town supervisor receives one-year interim probation supervision for felony conviction

The former Corning Town Supervisor Jenniffer Mullen appeared in Steuben County court for her sentencing hearing last week.

She was sentenced to one year of interim probation supervision, which is an alternative to incarceration.

According to the Schuyler County website on probation , “The obvious benefit to probation supervision is that a person can be held accountable for a crime or poor behavior, and still be able to function within the community without the restrictions of incarceration or placement.”

The plea agreement for Mullen—who also goes by the name Jenniffer Tuttle—allows for her felony conviction to be reduced to a misdemeanor after completion of the interim probation supervision and if she has no new criminal charges or convictions during her probation period.

“If she does well, she will be allowed to withdraw her plea and enter a plea to petty larceny in satisfaction and she will finish the term of probation,” stated Steuben County Assistant District Attorney Joan Merry in the plea hearing court transcripts.

Merry continued, “If she doesn't do well on probation while she's on interim probation supervision, [...] her plea will stand and that she would be sentenced to a term of six months incarceration plus five years probation.”

Part of the plea agreement was to also pay restitution to the New York State Department of Labor.

It is unclear from the transcripts if Mullen previously paid restitution to the state.

According to court transcripts, during the plea hearing, Merry stated that Mullen may have paid the state.

“In addition she will pay restitution in the amount of $1,008 to the Department of Labor. It's my understanding that she may have done that. That will be cleared out with the pre-sentence investigation,” stated Merry.

WSKG reached out to the Steuben County District Attorney’s office and Mullen’s attorney for clarification and did not hear back.

Mullen was arrested last year and charged with multiple felonies, including falsifying business records and grand larceny.

She was alleged to have provided false information to the New York State Department of Labor to file for unemployment benefits while she was employed as the Corning town supervisor.

In June, she pleaded guilty to one count of “offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree,” which is a Class E felony.

During sentencing last week, Mullen’s defense attorney stated to the court that the prosecutor is not opposing “a certificate of relief from disabilities with regard to Ms. Mullen's nursing license.”

This is for anyone convicted of a criminal charge. It allows for the removal of barriers to housing, jobs and some professional licensing.

A person is eligible for a certificate of relief from disabilities “if you have been convicted of any number of misdemeanors or violations, but have not been convicted of more than 1 felony,” according to the New York State Unified Court System website.

Mullen has a registered professional nursing license according to the New York State Department of Education. The agency does not list any enforcement actions on her license and it expires next year.

It is not clear whether Mullen is able to practice nursing during her interim probation supervision period.

Mullen resigned from her position as town supervisor in an email to the Corning Town Council the day before she pleaded guilty. She was elected to the town council on the Democratic Party ticket in 2018 and as town supervisor on the Republican Party ticket in 2024.

Mullen is due back in court next June.