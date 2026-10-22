Schuyler County Legislature District 5: Scott Burnside v. Charles Scaptura

The position:

The Schuyler County Legislature is the county’s policy-making and appropriating body. It consists of eight part-time legislators elected from eight districts, each serving four-year staggered terms with term limits. Legislators represent county residents by establishing local laws, setting policy, and approving the county budget.

District area: Schuyler County Legislature District 5 covers parts of the Towns of Dix and Montour and parts of the village of Montour Falls.

Term: Four-year staggered terms with term limits.

Schuyler County Board of Elections. Full map of the Schuyer County legislative districts.

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Candidate: Scott Burnside

What is the most pressing issue facing Schuyler County and Legislative District 5?

“I believe the limited opportunities for adequate, meaningful and decent wage, year round employment with benefits is a concerning issue.”

Party affiliation: Democratic, Common Sense Schuyler

Campaign Contact Information: bobbybirdseed1919@gmail.com

District Resident: “I am a resident in the district in which I am running for office.”

WSKG Q&A:

How important is the working relationship between the county legislature and the county administrator? What will you do to address conflict between the two offices and keep the county residents informed of progress or challenges in the county and Legislative District 5?

A productive working relationship between the County Administrator and County Legislators is essential. When there are differences of opinion, I will facilitate and participate in discussions until a consensus is reached. Occasionally when warranted the legislators a whole may issue a press release.

What actions should the county take to mitigate the cost of state mandated programs that are not reimbursable and passed on to the taxpayers?

State funding must be available to cover costs of state mandated programs, otherwise there will be an increase of taxes.

What role, if any, should the county play in appointments to the Schuyler County Industrial Development Agency (SCIDA) board and public information regarding business opportunities and contracts in the county through the SCIDA? How will you maintain transparency at the SCIDA? What are projects spearheaded by the SCIDA that should be kept from the public?

The Chairperson for the Schuyler County Legislature has a seat on SCIDA board. When appropriate, information related to SCIDA would be shared with the public.

How will you build and maintain businesses in the county and Legislative District 5?

Strategies for building and maintaining businesses in Schuyler County are outlined in the Schuyler County Comprehensive Plan.

What role do Flock-type cameras, AI-powered license plate readers and automatic license plate readers (ALPRs) play in public safety in Schuyler County and what is the overlap, if any, with citizen privacy rights? Do you support the county implementing the use of Flock-type cameras, AI-powered license plate readers and ALPRs and any expansion of such devices in the future? How many does Schuyler County currently have?

Schuyler currently uses license plate readers in all of the County Sheriff patrol vehicles. No Flock type cameras or AI powered license plate readers are currently in service. Discussion regarding further methods of cameras and plate readers would take place, including privacy policies uf equipment were to be utilized.

What is your tax policy for the county and how will you implement the policy while maintaining services to residents in your district?

Schuyler county operates under a property tax cap following New York State guidelines.

What is the most pressing public health issue facing Schuyler County residents today?

Poverty and social disadvantage, substance misuse and overdose and chronic disease management are pressing health issues facing residents. Measles are also of great concern.

Neighboring Steuben County placed a six-month moratorium on new permits for sewage sludge spreading on farms, crops, and land. It has been shown to contain pollutants like PFAS forever chemicals that are toxic to people and wildlife. How does Schuyler review its biosolids use policy/s and place regulations on public /private permits for the use of municipal sludge within the county or whether it is sold to be used outside of the county? Should there be more regulation or deregulation on this topic for the county?

I am not aware of any countywide regulation policies related to municipal sludge spreading. EPA regulations currently exist.

Rural hospitals are at risk of discontinuing services and/or closing. Cayuga Health and Centralus Health are among those with longstanding operations and facilities in the county. These health care providers operate the only hospital in the county and are amongst some of the largest employers. How will you ensure the county maintains access to health care, senior care and nursing facilities as counties face staggering funding losses due to the OBBBA?

I am not sure if the county has any control in maintaining health facilities in Schuyler.

How would you address housing demand vs. supply in Schuyler County and Legislative District 5? What are ways the state and county can serve vulnerable populations affected by homelessness and unscrupulous landlords?

Housing strategies for housing are outlined in the Schuyler County Comprehensive Plan.

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Candidate: Charles Scaptura

Party affiliation: Republican

Campaign contact information: jac.contracting@yahoo.com

WSKG Q&A:

Charles Scaptura did not respond to the WSKG Voter Guide questionnaire.

How important is the working relationship between the county legislature and the county administrator? What will you do to address conflict between the two offices and keep the county residents informed of progress or challenges in the county and Legislative District 5?

What actions should the county take to mitigate the cost of state mandated programs that are not reimbursable and passed on to the taxpayers?

What role, if any, should the county play in appointments to the Schuyler County Industrial Development Agency (SCIDA) board and public information regarding business opportunities and contracts in the county through the SCIDA? How will you maintain transparency at the SCIDA? What are projects spearheaded by the SCIDA that should be kept from the public?

How will you build and maintain businesses in the county and Legislative District 5?

What role do Flock-type cameras, AI-powered license plate readers and automatic license plate readers (ALPRs) play in public safety in Schuyler County and what is the overlap, if any, with citizen privacy rights? Do you support the county implementing the use of Flock-type cameras, AI-powered license plate readers and ALPRs and any expansion of such devices in the future? How many does Schuyler County currently have?

What is your tax policy for the county and how will you implement the policy while maintaining services to residents in your district?

What is the most pressing public health issue facing Schuyler County residents today?

Neighboring Steuben County placed a six-month moratorium on new permits for sewage sludge spreading on farms, crops, and land. It has been shown to contain pollutants like PFAS forever chemicals that are toxic to people and wildlife. How does Schuyler review its biosolids use policy/s and place regulations on public /private permits for the use of municipal sludge within the county or whether it is sold to be used outside of the county? Should there be more regulation or deregulation on this topic for the county?

Rural hospitals are at risk of discontinuing services and/or closing. Cayuga Health and Centralus Health are among those with longstanding operations and facilities in the county. These health care providers operate the only hospital in the county and are amongst some of the largest employers. How will you ensure the county maintains access to health care, senior care and nursing facilities as counties face staggering funding losses due to the OBBBA?

How would you address housing demand vs. supply in Schuyler County and Legislative District 5? What are ways the state and county can serve vulnerable populations affected by homelessness and unscrupulous landlords?