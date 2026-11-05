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Broome County Republicans win control of legislature, sheriff’s race

WSKG | By Celia Clarke
Published November 5, 2026 at 12:38 PM EST
Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar at county Republicans' watch party on election night, November 3, 2026.
Celia Clarke
/
WSKG News
Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar at county Republicans' watch party on election night, November 3, 2026.

Republicans won key local races in Broome County Tuesday night.

The highlight of the evening for county Republicans was Sheriff Fred Akshar’s reelection. The incumbent won his second term with 61 percent of the vote. He defeated Binghamton's former mayor, Democrat Matt Ryan.

Akshar is one of 15 county sheriffs suing Governor Kathy Hochul over a statewide ban on formal 287(g) agreements between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities.

“This lawsuit is less about immigration and more about preserving the independence of this office. So we’re going to continue to litigate this case, and at the end of the day, as I’ve said many times in the past, the judiciary will determine the outcome of that case,” Akshar said on election night.

The entire Broome County legislature was also up for reelection. Democrat Autumn Lester defeated Republican incumbent Greg Baldwin, but Republicans will still hold the majority with 9 of the legislature’s 15 seats.

The other incumbent Republican legislators and one Democrat all kept their seats.

All election results are unofficial until certified by the state Board of Elections.
Tags
Local News broome county legislaturebroome countyfred aksharbroome county sheriff
Celia Clarke
See stories by Celia Clarke