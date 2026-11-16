Former owner of social media famous P’Nut the squirrel in ICE custody, faces deportation

The former owner of a squirrel that was made famous on social media and euthanized in 2024 by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at Elmira Regional Airport last month.

Daniela Bittner runs an animal sanctuary in Chemung County with her husband Mark Longo.

Bittner was arrested and detained by immigration agents at the local airport on Oct. 15, according to an email from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The statement said Bittner “lawfully entered the country multiple times with permission to stay for a temporary period” between 2021 and 2022. She “chose to overstay her welcome in defiance of our nation’s laws.”

Bittner and Longo own and operate P’Nut’s Freedom Farm Animal Sanctuary in Pine City.

The couple was thrust into the global spotlight in 2024 after their pet squirrel, Peanut and pet raccoon, Fred were seized by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and euthanized. [The event took place just ahead of the 2024 General Elections.]

At the time, Republican leaders from Rep. Nick Langworthy , who represents New York’s 23rd Congressional District to State Senator Tom O’Mara, who represents New York’s 52nd Senate District, weighed in on the situation.

Longo told the Associated Press earlier this month that, “They put Peanut on a pedestal, won their election , and threw him off that pedestal immediately.”

It is illegal in New York to keep wildlife such as squirrels and raccoons as pets.

In 2025, three downstate state senators introduced Peanut’s Law to provide “due process safeguards,” such as requiring “an administrative hearing before the seizure or euthanization of an animal under the care of a wildlife sanctuary” and a “72-hour waiting period prior to euthanization.” The bill is still in committee.

The Associated Press reports Bittner is being held at an immigration facility in Texas. It is not clear how ICE knew Bittner was traveling through the local airport.

WSKG asked DHS officials for more details and did not hear back in time for this report.

The New York Times reported in 2025 that domestic flight information is being shared between the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and ICE.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) website states that “people who lack authorization to be in the US, people with final orders of removal, people with temporary or discretionary status such as DACA, parole, or TPS, people with pending applications, and people with any prior criminal arrests,” could be targeted at airports.

Longo stated in a social media post that if Bittner is deported over a “paperwork issue,” they may have to close their animal sanctuary that he wrote is home to 600 animals.

DHS told WSKG in an email that “a pending application does not confer legal status in the United States.”

The agency said, Bittner will “remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.”

WSKG reached out to state and local officials and did not hear back.