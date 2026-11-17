Elmira City Mayor Dan Mandell will not seek reelection in 2027.

He said he wants to retire.

“It's bittersweet. It's been many years I've spent here on the council and working as the mayor and trying to help the city move forward,” Mandell said. “And it's also a relief too, knowing that I'm going to finally be somewhat retired and being 64 years old, I'm ready for it.”

Mandell and the Elmira Republican Committee are supporting Republican John Hunter Booth for mayor. Booth is a member of a local family-owned plumbing and electrical supply company.

“I think there comes a time when any elected official should only do X amount of terms and then turn it over to someone new, maybe for new ideas and so forth,” Mandell said.

He said the office needs somebody with integrity and character.

Mandell was first elected in 2015 and served three terms.

“I was a mayor that was very responsive,” said Mandell. “I went to a lot of events. I was able to get a lot of development done here in the city, over $150 million worth of development in the city during my tenure. I was able to improve the infrastructure throughout the city, both the roads and the bridges.“

Part of that development includes retailer Rural King, which opened this year, and a travel plaza expected to open next year just off the I-86 exit and across the street from Beecher Elementary School.

Mandell worked with the outgoing county executive, Chris Moss, at the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office before Moss was elected to the top administration position for the county. However, in 2026, Mandell campaigned for the incoming county executive, Mark Margeson, in the midterm elections.

“I was supporting Mark and I would love to stay on to work with him, but I'll be with him for the next year over here at city hall.”

The city of Elmira is facing financial issues. The Office of the State Comptroller released its fiscal stress scores for 2025 in September. The city was listed as susceptible to fiscal stress for the second consecutive year. Its score is 53.8. In 2024 it was 47.1.

Scoring takes into account a municipality’s year-end fund balance, operating deficits, cash flow, short-term borrowing history and fixed costs as well as population, income and reliance on state and federal funding.

Mandell said the city would like to renegotiate the sales tax agreement and go back to the 50-50 share between the city and the county. He hopes Margeson and the new cohort of legislators will work with the city.

Mandell’s term ends next year. By then, he will have been in office for 12 years.

Elmira resident and community organizer Caranell Parks is expected to announce his candidacy for mayor at Ill Eagle Taphouse on Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. It is not clear for which political party Parks will be campaigning in 2027. Details were not immediately available.

WSKG reached out to the Chemung County Democratic Committee and did not hear back prior to publication.

Petitioning to be on the ballot in the 2027 elections begins in February.