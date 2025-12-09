An annual choral tradition returns to Binghamton

The Binghamton Downtown Singers are preparing for their annual performance of Handel’s Messiah, a tradition that dates back more than four decades. Music Director Robert Manners joined Arts in Depth to talk about the history, the performers, and what audiences can expect this year.

“The first Messiah performance was in 1983,” Manners said. “It was directed by Alan Crabb, our first artistic director.” Manners himself is now in his third year at the podium. “My first season was as interim artistic director, and I’ve had two years now as artistic director.”

Before taking up the baton, Manners knew Messiah from inside the chorus. “I’ve spent a lot of time singing Messiah—various tenor or baritone solos, the arias and recits,” he said. “Mostly as a choir member myself… I’ve always been very familiar with Messiah, ever since high school. It’s certainly lived with me for a long time now.”

He notes that Handel performed the work many times and often made changes, leading to multiple versions. “My favorite version of ‘Rejoice Greatly’ is actually the 6/8 version, not the 3/4 we usually hear,” he said. “It’s a little more flourish-y and a little bit more fun.”

This year, the Downtown Singers are expanding the number of movements performed. “We’re doing the entirety of the first part of Messiah, which isn’t something we’ve done in a while,” Manners explained. “We’re slowly building back more movements into the process. I’d like to eventually do the whole thing—but people would have to be patient sitting for three hours!”

The chorus is 120 voices strong this season, supported by an orchestra of around 29 players. “We’ve made a few changes just to keep the audience fresh with new voices,” Manners said of the soloists. Soprano Heather Holmquest, bass-baritone Holden James Turner, mezzo-soprano Dawn Pierce, and tenor Vale Rideout will headline this year’s performance. “They’ve all done Messiah before,” he added. “Holden actually just performed one last weekend—so he’s all warmed up for us.”

The move to United Presbyterian Church has also brought changes. “We’re very excited to offer more seating than we’ve had in a long time,” Manners said. “There’s a great U-shaped balcony. If you want the really good seats, you can sit parallel to the choir and see all the faces I make—and how the choir responds. It might be fun to see the conductor from the front rather than the back.”

Looking ahead, Manners says the spring program is set. “There’s some Brahms coming up—Nänie and Schicksalslied—plus Toward the Unknown Region by Vaughan Williams and Song of Democracy by Howard Hanson,” he said. “I wanted to challenge the choir this year, and I also wanted to celebrate an American composer for the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.”

The Binghamton Downtown Singers will present Handel’s Messiah on Saturday, December 20 at 7 p.m. in their new venue, United Presbyterian Church, 42 Chenango Street, Binghamton. For more information, visit www.downtownsingers.org

.