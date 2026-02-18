Cantata Singers of Elmira Celebrate Women Composers in “Her Light, Her Voice”

The Cantata Singers of Elmira will open Women’s History Month with a concert devoted entirely to music by women composers.

Music Director Will Wickham says the March 1 program, titled "Her Light, Her Voice", is something of a return to an earlier tradition.

“This concert is really kind of a throwback to what we used to do through the whole month of March, which was a festival of Women in the Arts,” Wickham said. “All the music on the program is stories of or music by women composers.”

The centerpiece of the 4 p.m. concert is Illuminare by Elaine Hagenberg, her first major work for chamber orchestra and choir.

“It’s five movements, and it’s just absolutely glorious music—very singable,” Wickham said. “It’s going to be glorious to listen to, especially in the Park Church in Elmira, which is acoustically such a sweet space.”

Hagenberg, Wickham noted, first gained national attention through performances at conventions of the American Choral Directors Association. “She had kind of a waiting audience when she first started to publish things,” he said. “We’ve only done a couple of her works, but Illuminare is by far one of the best that I’ve encountered so far.”

The program also revisits a locally inspired work, Clara’s Piano, drawn from the story of descendants of Clara Schumann who settled in Chemung County. “Her great-great-grandson, Walt Personius, actually was a singer with the Cantata Singers at the time,” Wickham said. “That was pretty exciting.”

In response to contemporary global tensions, the ensemble will close the first half with Tree of Peace by Gwyneth Walker. “It’s really a testament to the importance of peace for all humankind,” Wickham said. “I think it’s an important piece for our world today.”

Other selections include Music of Life by Brittney Boykin. Wickham said the programming blends familiar works from the ensemble’s three-decade history with new discoveries. “Women composers tend to be vastly underrepresented on concert programs anyway, so it’s a great way for us to bring some of those voices forward,” he said.

Looking ahead, Wickham also announced an ambitious spring project. After a recent performance of Creation by Dan Forrest, the ensemble was invited to sing the work in London with the composer present. To celebrate, the Cantata Singers plan to offer a free regional performance at the Clemens Center on May 23, featuring a chorus of 100 voices and a 40-piece orchestra. Community singers are invited to participate by registering through the group’s website.

The Cantata Singers of Elmira will present "Her Light, Her Voice" on Sunday, March 1 at 4 p.m. at Park Church, 208 West Gray Street in Elmira. For more information about the concert or to register for the May performance, visit https://www.CantataSingers.com