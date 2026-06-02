Nuns, Freezers, and Fundraising: SRO Productions Brings Back "Nunsense"

SRO Productions is inviting audiences to join the Little Sisters of Hoboken for an evening of music, laughter, and organized chaos in Nunsense, the long-running musical comedy by Dan Goggin.

The show begins with a decidedly unusual predicament. Following a tragic accident at the convent, several sisters have died, leaving four awaiting burial. To raise the money needed for funeral expenses, the remaining nuns put together a variety-show fundraiser filled with songs, dancing, comedy, and audience interaction.

"The sisters have come from New Jersey to raise funds to help bury their four sisters who have passed on," explained cast member Jill Green. "They don't quite have the money, so they're putting on a show with all their most talented sisters in hopes of raising the funds they need. The remaining sisters are... in the freezer right now."

"It is definitely a variety show," Green said. "Lots of songs and dance, and lots of comedy. I don't think the sisters meant for all of it to be too funny, but it becomes hilarious."

Green plays Sister Mary Myopia, one of the convent's older nuns.

"I have a little problem seeing things all the time," she said. "I'm not always the quickest when it comes to mobility, and that adds a little humor to our stage. One of my other sisters helps me out a lot because we're like the elders of the group."

Vernicia Elie portrays Sister Mary Amnesia, whose memory problems stem from an unfortunate encounter with a falling crucifix.

"She does not remember much," Elie said. "She's sort of fallen back into a somewhat childlike space, but she's fully aware of where she is most of the time. She's really forgetful and has a lot of innocence about her."

That innocence helps Elie stay in character despite the show's constant stream of jokes.

"I keep a straight face because I am very much committed to my character," she said. "Many of the jokes just fly right by her head. There have definitely been moments where we've lost character, but they're few and far between."

Leading the convent is Mother Superior, played by Christine Ryder, while Jenn Perkins appears as Sister Hubert, the second-in-command who may occasionally have ambitions beyond that title. Other featured sisters include Kerry Kane as Sister Robert Anne and Nicole Carstens as the young novice Sister Leo. The cast also includes Megan Howland, Melissa Shipman, Mackenzie Shields, Cheryl Ryder, and Jill Green.

The production is directed by Shirley Goodman, whom the cast credits with creating an atmosphere of enthusiasm and fun throughout rehearsals.

"She is quite silly and loves the show," Elie said. "I think she's been thinking about it for a while and is so excited to bring this production to the community again."

SRO Productions presents Nunsense June 5 through June 14 at the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage, at the corner of Corliss and Willow Streets in Johnson City. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. An additional performance will be presented at 2 p.m. on June 21 at the Ralph Ingalls School in Maine. More information is available at SRO Productions.