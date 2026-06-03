Memory, Hope, and Fragile Dreams in "The Glass Menagerie"

Tennessee Williams’ The Glass Menagerie remains one of the most beloved and enduring works in the American theater, and Know Theatre’s new production invites audiences into a deeply personal story of family, memory, and longing.

Dori May Ganisin plays Amanda Wingfield, a mother struggling to hold her family together during the Depression. Amanda’s husband has abandoned the family, leaving her to care for her shy and physically disabled daughter Laura while trying to keep her restless son Tom from leaving as well.

“She’s a woman with a big heart,” Ganisin said. “She’s trying to hold this family together through the Depression. She’s lived through a lot. Her life has changed dramatically. Her husband left, and now she’s trying so hard to keep this family together.”

Tom Wingfield, played by Zachary Chastain, serves as both narrator and participant in the drama. Williams famously described The Glass Menagerie as a “memory play,” with Tom recounting events from his past while simultaneously reliving them onstage.

“Tom says right at the beginning, ‘I’m going to be the narrator of this play, and I’m also going to be in it,’” Chastain said. “Tennessee Williams is giving you a little bit of permission to look at his autobiography. This play was really an exorcism for him. He wrote it after something terrible happened to his sister, and I find it a really moving part.”

The memory-play structure raises questions about how accurately Tom remembers the events he describes. Chastain believes the play’s emotional complexity lies partly in that uncertainty.

“It really calls forth how much of his memory is an exaggeration of how these people really were,” he said. “But I think he also has a great deal of guilt.”

Both actors point to the pivotal encounter between Laura and the Gentleman Caller as the emotional center of the play. Amanda has arranged the meeting in hopes that Laura might find companionship and security.

“I was really the motivating force in getting someone over to the house to meet my daughter,” Ganisin said. “I want her to be taken care of because she’s very dependent. This is a momentous occasion in my estimation, and I want it to go well.”

Chastain noted that audiences may be surprised by the humanity Williams gives every character in the scene.

“A lesser writer could have made the Gentleman Caller a much more predatory character,” he said. “But that’s not at all what you expect. He’s shot through with so much humanity and vulnerability. Laura does something to him. It’s not just that he unlocks something in her. It’s beautiful how that unfolds.”

Returning to the play as adults, both actors found much more in Williams’ writing than they remembered from reading it in school.

“It’s full of life,” Chastain said. “He balances humor with moodiness. He was hungry for an audience when he wrote this, and for it to snap and crackle. What I forgot was just how much life there is in it.”

Ganisin praised the chemistry among the cast and the emotional truth of the relationships Williams creates.

“The scene between them is heartbreaking and beautiful,” she said. “People really relate to this. The relationship between Amanda and Tom feels like a real relationship. There’s a lot of humanity and love between them.”

The production is directed by Tim Gleason, whose long-standing admiration for Tennessee Williams has helped shape the rehearsal process.

“Tim has a special relationship with Tennessee Williams,” Chastain said. “He has an intimate knowledge of the themes and how to bring them out in us. He loves the language and has really encouraged us to respect it.”

Ganisin agreed, saying Gleason’s understanding of Williams has helped bring out the best in the company.

Both actors also highlighted the musical quality of Williams’ dialogue, which often sounds simultaneously natural and poetic.

“There’s such a musicality to it,” Ganisin said. “He repeats phrases, and the music of it helps with memorization as well. There’s a beautiful music that he’s created.”

Know Theatre presents The Glass Menagerie June 12 through June 28 at the theater, 74 Carroll Street in Binghamton. Friday and Saturday performances are at 8 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. A pay-what-you-can performance will be offered Thursday, June 18, at 8 p.m. More information is available from Know Theatre of Binghamton.