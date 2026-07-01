Laughter, Jazz, and Dance Share the Spotlight

Daniel Gwirtzman Dance Company brings 'Summer Mix' to Ithaca's Kitchen Theatre Company. The Daniel Gwirtzman Dance Company returns to Ithaca this month with Summer Mix, a program that blends modern dance, jazz, musical theater, and humor into an evening designed to welcome audiences of all backgrounds.

Artistic director Daniel Gwirtzman describes the company as "a nonprofit performing and teaching dance company" rooted in the modern dance tradition, but one that embraces a wide variety of influences. "The work we're bringing to the Kitchen Theatre Company encompasses the musical theater genre and jazz choreography," he said. "We're really interested in bringing the general public into a dance experience that can be meaningful and empowering, with the various interpretations that pure dance allows."

The company's dancers are known for combining technical virtuosity with an engaging stage presence. Gwirtzman says years of training are only part of the equation. "The repertory is known for a balance of casualness with precision," he said, borrowing a phrase from a dance critic. "There is certainly a harnessing of technique, while equally prioritizing individual expression and charisma."

That sense of personality is especially evident in Encore, one of the featured works on the program. The piece, which celebrates its 20th anniversary next year, affectionately spoofs the world of musical theater. "The work is really interested in humor and having a good time," Gwirtzman said. "The conceit of Encore is that it's a show about putting on a show."

Inspired by classics such as Gypsy, A Chorus Line, and Kiss Me, Kate, the work follows dancers preparing for a production, complete with a demanding choreographer, energetic jazz numbers, and even a bit of scripted dialogue. "The audience gains insight into how dancers work and prepare," Gwirtzman said, "and at the same time it's framed within the context of this scripted show."

Gwirtzman's visit to Ithaca also includes an educational component. During the company's residency, he'll teach at the Ithaca College High School Summer Conservatory, working with students from across the country. By day he'll teach technique classes and choreograph a new work, while performing with the company each evening. "It's very exciting to be instructor by day and performer by night," he said, adding that the experience demonstrates that a career in dance can have lasting longevity.

The Daniel Gwirtzman Dance Company presents Summer Mix at the Kitchen Theatre, 417 West State Street in Ithaca, on Thursday, July 16, at 2 and 7 p.m.; Friday, July 17, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, July 18, at 2 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, July 19, at 2 p.m. For tickets and information, visit Kitchen Theatre Company. Learn more about the company at Daniel Gwirtzman Dance Company.

