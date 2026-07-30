It's Alive! Elmira Little Theatre unleashes Mel Brooks' comic classic

Mel Brooks' madcap comedy Young Frankenstein is coming to the stage at Elmira Little Theatre, bringing the beloved 1974 film to life with memorable songs, larger-than-life characters, and plenty of laughs.

For actor Tim Collins, who plays Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, the production has been one of the most enjoyable projects he's tackled in years.

"To work with Mel Brooks, this script, these songs written by the man based on his time-honored film—it's the funnest project I've been involved in in a long time," Collins said.

The musical follows Frederick Frankenstein, grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, who has spent his life distancing himself from his family's notorious legacy. But after inheriting his grandfather's castle, he finds himself drawn into the very experiments he once rejected.

Collins says that inner conflict is what makes the character so compelling.

"I think he's a man struggling with the truth of himself, desperate not to be the person he really is," Collins said. "As he settles his grandfather's estate, he's introduced to this strange world full of eccentric characters and realizes he has a real taste for it. By the end, he finally embraces the truth of his heritage and becomes a proper Frankenstein."

Cameron Kirk, who plays the Monster and is a longtime fan of the film, says audiences don't need to know the classic horror movies to enjoy the show.

"Young Frankenstein is a parody, a send-up, and a loving tribute to the old Universal horror films," Kirk said. "You can watch it without knowing the original movies and still get a kick out of it. But if you do know those films, it's even funnier."

Unlike many stage adaptations, the musical stays remarkably faithful to its cinematic source.

"It was written by Mel Brooks himself," Kirk said. "Our director, Kaylara Allington, actually encouraged us to watch the movie together. We've been inspired by its style and energy. It's very goofy, very funny—almost like a cartoon. That's Mel Brooks' sense of humor."

The production is packed with memorable one-liners, a hallmark of Brooks' comedy. Kirk points to a favorite lyric from a duet between Frederick and Igor that compares the pair to legendary comedy teams before hilariously including Cain and Abel.

Collins, meanwhile, singles out one of the show's most famous exchanges involving Igor's explanation of where he found the brain used to create the Monster.

"When Frederick asks what brain was used, Igor insists it belonged to someone named 'Abby Normal,'" Collins said with a laugh. "Of course, anyone who's seen the movie knows exactly where that's headed."

Both actors also praised the company surrounding them.

"We've got so many talented people," Collins said. "Sarah Case, Courtney Seely as Igor, Abby Cox as Elizabeth, and an enormous ensemble."

Kirk added that the cast includes a family connection.

"My younger brother Connor plays Victor Frankenstein—Tim's character's grandfather," he said.

Elmira Little Theatre presents Young Frankenstein Aug. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Aug. 15 with performances at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Aug. 16 at 2 p.m. Performances take place in the Powers Theatre at the Clemens Center in Elmira. For tickets and more information, visit ElmiraLittleTheatre.org.