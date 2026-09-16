Morgan James brings Nina Simone’s music to Corning

Nina Simone's music will take center stage when singer Morgan James performs with an 18-piece big band for Corning Civic Music on Saturday, September 26.

James has been associated with Simone's music throughout much of her career. Her first album on Epic Records was a live recording celebrating Simone's work.

"She's very, very special to me," James said. "So I go back a long ways." The Corning performance will feature arrangements of Simone's songs for a full big band, an unusual opportunity to hear the music in that setting. "I don't think that's something that people hear every day is the music of Nina Simone with a full big band," James said.

Simone originally dreamed of becoming the first Black female concert pianist. James said Simone became a singer almost by accident, after a club owner required her to sing as well as play piano in order to get a job.

"Her interpretation of all these incredible classic songs that really cross a lot of genres in a different way than her contemporaries... was truly innate," James said. "She was beyond gifted."

Although Simone was primarily known as an interpreter of other composers' and songwriters' work, James said Simone's arrangements and performances often became the definitive versions of those songs.

"When she would interpret or arrange a song, it became the seminal version," James said.

James also spoke about the personal and artistic connections she feels with Simone. Both attended Juilliard, and both experienced careers that took unexpected turns.

"We both faced lots of rejection," James said. "There are feelings of being misunderstood and having to traverse different parts of the industry."

James said Simone's willingness to speak out on racial and political issues is another source of inspiration, particularly her role as a voice of the civil rights movement.

"She really was her own woman and in a time when women, particularly Black women, were not rewarded or encouraged for standing up to the powers that be," James said.

James is perhaps best known to some listeners through her Broadway work, appearances with Postmodern Jukebox and Brass Against, and viral videos on YouTube and social media. But she said performing Simone's music remains one of her favorite things to do.

"It's a real treat for me to return to this music," James said. "I hope people, no matter how they find me, I hope they'll turn up and we can share in this wonderful timeless music."

Morgan James presents the music of Nina Simone on Saturday, September 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium of the Corning Museum of Glass in Corning. The concert is sponsored by Corning Civic Music. For more information, visit corningcivicmusic.org.