Beyond the Screen: Glimmerglass Film Days Celebrates Documentary Storytelling in Cooperstown

Glimmerglass Film Days returns to Cooperstown November 11 through 15, bringing documentary films, filmmaker discussions, art exhibits, nature walks and other activities to the community. This year's festival explores the theme "Second Nature," a broad concept that allows filmmakers to approach the subject from a variety of perspectives.

Peter Hutchison, a filmmaker and member of the festival's steering committee, says the annual theme provides a starting point without limiting the kinds of films that can be included.

"The festival has roots in environmental films and films that have some sort of natural interest," Hutchison said. "But Second Nature leaves the door open for all kinds of other films to fall under that same sort of broad category."

The theme is selected before the films are chosen. A committee of approximately six staff members and volunteers then spends about three months watching hundreds of submissions and selecting works that reflect the theme while offering distinctive approaches to storytelling.

Hutchison says one of the festival's strengths is its balance of established documentary filmmakers and emerging regional talent.

"You get this combination of the very best of what's been out on the film festival circuit this year, as well as really specific films that the programmers within the fest feel fit into the theme," he said. He added that the festival has a strong commitment to supporting emerging and regional filmmakers.

As a filmmaker himself, Hutchison pays particular attention to the way directors approach their subjects.

"I'm looking at skill set and production value, but I'm also very much looking at and for directors' unique and individual approaches to storytelling," he said. "At the end of the day, that is what sets storytelling and filmmaking aside from one another."

The result, he said, is a program that brings a wide range of perspectives and filmmaking styles together.

For visitors, Glimmerglass Film Days offers considerably more than screenings. The festival incorporates art exhibits, nature walks, historical walks and the Cooperstown Farmers' Market on Saturday. Films will be shown in several distinctive locations, including the National Baseball Hall of Fame, the Fenimore Art Museum and the Fenimore Farm & Country Village.

Hutchison says the venues help create a sense of community and give visitors an opportunity to experience Cooperstown itself.

"You can walk between these venues in five or 10 minutes and also just really enjoy being in Cooperstown and the beauty of the place and the lake and the historical architecture for a long weekend," he said.

Glimmerglass Film Days takes place November 11 through 15 at various venues in and around Cooperstown. For the complete schedule and additional information, visit glimmerglassfilmdays.org.

